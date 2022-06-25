STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore biker rams into flyover wall, dies in 40-feet fall

He sustained multiple fractures, severe head injuries, and was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He died in the evening

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The recently inaugurated flyover on Tiruchy road witnessed its second accident on Friday morning when a 17-year-old boy riding a bike lost control at the blind curve and fell over. He died in the evening.

According to police, K Hariharan, a native of Karur, was riding towards Sungam bypass from the Tiruchy road around 5.30 am. When he was on the ramp connecting the Sungam bypass, he lost control at the blind curve, rammed the parapet and fell down 40-feet on the Sungam bypass road.

He sustained multiple fractures, severe head injuries, and was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He died in the evening, said police. Following the accident, police requested the highways department to install rumble strips at four accident-prone spots on the flyover.

“We have identified four spots which could cause accidents if drivers are not vigilant. We hope preventive measures like installing rumble strips will reduce vehicle speed to 30 - 40 kmph,” said N Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city.

“The youth reached the curve at full speed. Further, the wind speed is high at this spot as Valankulam is situated nearby. We suspect he might have lost control while negotiating the curve. Also, it is advisable to reduce speed at this curve. But many motorists maintain speed and skid at this spot,” said a police officer.

Further, the officer said many people are using the oneway ramp to get on the flyover from the opposite direction, which could be dangerous. Even during the inspection on Friday, many people tried to climb the flyover on the wrong side, as there was a lack of surveillance on Sungam Bypass and they were penalised.

