23-year-old died due to custodial torture: Kin

KANNIYAKUMARI: Relatives of a 23-year-old youth, who was out on conditional bail and died in a hospital on Saturday, alleged that he died due to custodial torture. The police denied the allegations and said the youth died by consuming poison.
Sources said Ajith, a tempo driver from Mullacherivilai near Ponmanai, was arrested by the Kulasekaram police last month, and he was out on bail. According to police, as per bail condition, Ajith must sign a register at Kulasekaram police station every day, but he did not come to the station after June 18.
The police said he was found consuming poison at Arasamoodu junction at Kulasekaram on Thursday and onlookers admitted him to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital. He died on Saturday.
Following his death, Ajith's family alleged that Kulasekaram police attacked him and forcefully gave him poison. Police denied the charge. Police said Ajith had five cases against him including attempt to murder case at Kulasekaram police station.
A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC was registered. Further investigation is on and the postmortem report is awaited.
