Garbage dumped in open continues to trouble residents in Madurai city

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Garbage left on the streets has been one of the major issues the city corporation has been trying to tackle in Madurai for a long time. The prolonging issue has started to create menace in the city as the excessive garbage dumped in the storm drains and irrigation tank feeding channels are affecting the water flow.



The Corporation officials have decided to initiate special plans to prevent garbage dumping outdoors. Sources said one of the major feeding channels to the Vandiyur irrigation tank is filled with plastic wastes dumped by the people. Further, environmentalists said the excessive garbage dumped in the channels not only affects the flow of the water to irrigation tanks, but it also pollutes the water resources. Thus, proper measures should be taken towards clearing off garbage thrown in waterways, they added.



Mahilarasan, a local resident, said, “The garbage dumped in the open creates foul smell and sanitation issues, and the garbage which is dumped in stormwater drains, sewage drains, and channels are creating major issues in the city. Disrupting the flow, the garbage blocks the flow in the SWD leaving the sewage water to overflow in streets and residential areas.”



Arul Raj, a resident of Kamarajar Puram, told TNIE, “Sewage leaking problem has become a routine in Kamarajar Puram.



Sewage water from clogged UDG lines would leak into the residential area and would spread for 500 - 600 metres in the road and would create a haphazard situation.”

When contacted, City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said, “Improper disposal of garbage and open dumping has been the cause of all such issues. Efforts are being taken to collect the garbage from the doorstep, so that dumping of garbage outside would be prevented in the city. Weekly special drives will be hosted to clean the garbage dumped in channels.”



The commissioner assured swift action on the issue.