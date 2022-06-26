Kalloori Kanavu to help students choose career

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Kalloori Kanavu (College Dreams) programme, which will offer higher-education guidance to students who have cleared Class 12, at Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. The programme will provide students with detailed information about different courses, colleges, entrance examinations, educational loans and scholarships, etc.

The State government will organise events under the programme across the State on June 29-30 and distribute career-guidance booklets to all participants. Various educational institutions will set up their stalls during these events.Thousands of students from government, aided, and private schools in Chennai took part in the event at Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Experts explained to them the various streams of education and the employment opportunities therein.

Speaking at the event, the CM termed the students the intellectual assets of TN. “The government has the duty to help you grow further. I may be the chief minister of the State, but I wish to see you all become ‘chiefs’ in your respective fields.” He appealed to parents and students not to focus only on engineering and medicine but to consider other educational streams as well.

“You can become experts in a field you choose. Take a look at the achievers around the globe. You will find that choosing a field dear to them and working hard helped them become successful. Take a cue from them.” Tamil Nadu has 30% of the best colleges in the country, so it’s easy to get a degree. “You can, however, excel in life only if you nurture your unique skills.” The CM also underscored the need for students to develop language skills in Tamil and English.

“I have been saying that by 2026, two million TN youth would have improved their (language) skills. I also say Tamil Nadu should become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, and we need your contribution as well to meet that objective,” Stalin said.

During the occasion, TN Skill Development Corporation and HCL Technologies showcased the Memorandum of Understanding signed for providing training to 2,000 government school students who have cleared Class 12 exams. HCL will train them under ‘Tech B’ special skill development programme. The State government would bear the training cost and offer opportunities for the students to pursue higher studies.