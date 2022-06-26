Madurai: LGBTQ cultural fest held for first time to mark pride month

MADURAI: For the first time, a special cultural event ‘Vannagal 1000’ was organised in Madurai on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ pride month. The event was jointly organised by the Transgender Resource centre along with Humsafar Trust and Bro Siga social service guild.
Activists and participants from several districts took part.
Speaking about the program, Managing trustee of Transgender Resource Centre Priya Babu said LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June across the world. During the month-long celebration, various activities and rallies will be hosted. Meanwhile, awards were distributed to activists.
