Of 5,912 active Covid cases in TN, 92% in home isolation: Ma Subramanian

The health minister said most patients admitted to hospitals in the State did not need oxygen or severe medication.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects testing at an apartment in Navalur, Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inspecting contact tracing at an apartment complex in Navalur, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Saturday, cautioned the public about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.“The country reported more than 17,000 cases in the last 24 hours (Friday till Saturday). This is the highest number of infections in India in the last four months. It is high time the public adhered to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Subramanian said.

He said all affected people were being given necessary medical help and steps to control the spread were being taken.“The complex has more than 1,000 houses and RT-PCR tests are being done. A special camp has been organised in the area for those who are not vaccinated,” he said.Of the 5,912 active cases (as of Saturday evening) in Tamil Nadu, 92% are in home isolation and 8% in hospitals. 

The health minister said most patients admitted to hospitals in the State did not need oxygen or severe medication. However, it is important for the public to stay safe.Over 50 centres have 24-hour vaccination facilities in the State and the next mega vaccination drive will be conducted on July 10.

