OPS to decide next course of action in a week: Loyalist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK spokesperson Kovai K Selvaraj, who is in support of party coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Saturday, said the cadre has been rallying behind OPS and he would soon visit all parts of the State to protect the party. Selvaraj added that, within a week, OPS will decide on the next course of action, following the developments of the June 23 general council meeting.

Talking to reporters, Selvaraj stoutly denied the contention of former Minister CVe Shanmugam that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator have expired. He also said the election of Thamizhmagan Hussain as the new presidium chairman was not done following the rules. As such, Hussain’s unilateral decision to convene the general council meeting on July 11 would also be invalid.

Selvaraj said new elections have to be conducted for all posts, except coordinator and joint coordinator, as the resolution for ratifying the election of new office bearers for all levels of the party was rejected on June 23. Panneerselvam, after his two days visit to New Delhi, returned to Chennai on Saturday. At the airport and his residence, supporters gave him a warm reception. However, he did not speak to them. The AIADMK leader is expected to consult legal experts in the coming days to decide on a further course of action.

Meanwhile, responding to a question about the speculations that the BJP might mediate on the single leadership issue, former Minister D Jayakumar said, “BJP did not interfere in the internal affairs of the AIADMK. Also, the AIADMK will not allow any third party to interfere in our affairs.”