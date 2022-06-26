STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sulur couple booked for impersonation, job fraud

They also allegedly issued a fake appointment order for a post of attender in the hospital.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police booked a 39-year-old woman impersonating a doctor at ESI hospital, her husband and her driver, for allegedly cheating a group of people from Sulur of ₹50 lakhs by promising them government jobs at the ESI hospital.

P Nufail (23), a BCom graduate from Sulur, who was looking for jobs, lodged a complaint with the City Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday and said that he had approached the doctor, Dhanya, through his friend N Pradeep (22), who was working as a car driver of Dhanya, to get a government job. She allegedly obtained ₹5 lakh from Nufail and assured him of a job in the hospital in September 2021.

Dhanya’s husband Karunanidhi allegedly assisted her in this.

They also allegedly issued a fake appointment order for a post of attender in the hospital. After that, Nufail’s friends and others also paid up to ₹50 lakhs to the couple to get a job, but they found out later that they had been cheated by the couple and the appointment letters were fake. Based on the complaint, a case was booked against the couple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp