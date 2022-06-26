Sulur couple booked for impersonation, job fraud

COIMBATORE: Police booked a 39-year-old woman impersonating a doctor at ESI hospital, her husband and her driver, for allegedly cheating a group of people from Sulur of ₹50 lakhs by promising them government jobs at the ESI hospital.
P Nufail (23), a BCom graduate from Sulur, who was looking for jobs, lodged a complaint with the City Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday and said that he had approached the doctor, Dhanya, through his friend N Pradeep (22), who was working as a car driver of Dhanya, to get a government job. She allegedly obtained ₹5 lakh from Nufail and assured him of a job in the hospital in September 2021.
Dhanya’s husband Karunanidhi allegedly assisted her in this.
They also allegedly issued a fake appointment order for a post of attender in the hospital. After that, Nufail’s friends and others also paid up to ₹50 lakhs to the couple to get a job, but they found out later that they had been cheated by the couple and the appointment letters were fake. Based on the complaint, a case was booked against the couple.
COIMBATORE: Police booked a 39-year-old woman impersonating a doctor at ESI hospital, her husband and her driver, for allegedly cheating a group of people from Sulur of ₹50 lakhs by promising them government jobs at the ESI hospital.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Alleging BJP govt interference, Sobha Oza resigns as Madhya Pradesh women's rights panel head
COVID-19: 23 fresh cases of sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 detected in Maharashtra
Normal life affected as heavy rain inundates low-lying areas of three north Bengal districts
Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai day after SC verdict on 2002 riots
Tesla employees share plight on social media as electric dream meets sudden crash in mass layoffs
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'