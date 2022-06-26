Sulur couple booked for impersonation, job fraud

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police booked a 39-year-old woman impersonating a doctor at ESI hospital, her husband and her driver, for allegedly cheating a group of people from Sulur of ₹50 lakhs by promising them government jobs at the ESI hospital.



P Nufail (23), a BCom graduate from Sulur, who was looking for jobs, lodged a complaint with the City Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday and said that he had approached the doctor, Dhanya, through his friend N Pradeep (22), who was working as a car driver of Dhanya, to get a government job. She allegedly obtained ₹5 lakh from Nufail and assured him of a job in the hospital in September 2021.



Dhanya’s husband Karunanidhi allegedly assisted her in this.



They also allegedly issued a fake appointment order for a post of attender in the hospital. After that, Nufail’s friends and others also paid up to ₹50 lakhs to the couple to get a job, but they found out later that they had been cheated by the couple and the appointment letters were fake. Based on the complaint, a case was booked against the couple.