TN pensioners can now submit life certificates at doorstep

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major relief to more than 7 lakh pensioners in the State, the postal department has made special arrangements to allow State government pensioners and family pensioners to submit their digital life certificates through postmen from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 at their doorstep.

G Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, said the TN government and India Post Payments Bank have signed an agreement on May 31, 2022, to implement the scheme. For the last two years, State government pensioners were exempted from submitting their annual life certificates due to Covid-19. Under the doorstep service option, pensioners can submit their digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan using biometric authentication for a service charge of `70.