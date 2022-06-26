STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will intensify agitation to liberate temples from TN govt control: VHP

In a statement, he alleged 22 deities inside the temple were vandalised.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday said it would intensify its agitation to liberate temples from the clutches of the State governments and hand over the administration to the larger Hindu society.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the VHP central governing council meeting held at Kanchipuram here, VHP Working President Alok Kumar said it is a matter of regret that Hindu temples are continued to be managed by State governments. He also termed it as a symbol of continued colonisation of the temples since British rule.

Condemning the alleged destruction of deities in the Hindu temples in the State, Kumar, who visited a temple in Tulasapuram village in neighouring Kanchipuram district on Friday, said he saw a pattern in the attacks. In a statement, he alleged 22 deities inside the temple were vandalised. Urging the police department to investigate the case from a religious extremist angle, Kumar demanded the State government should bring the real culprits to book.  

He also said revenue generated by the temples should be used only for the upkeep of the Hindu temples and for Hindu cause and not for government administrative expenses. Alok Kumar said his party will also strive to reclaim the original sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and the birth place of Sri Krishna in Mathura within the framework of law and constitution through peaceful means. However, since the matters are in the courts, it would be appropriate if both sides await the court verdict, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

