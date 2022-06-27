35 passengers injured after TNSTC bus falls into 30-feet deep pit

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: As many as 35 passengers, including women and children, sustained injuries after a TNSTC bus fell into a 20-feet deep pit on the Puther Road near Nagercoil on Sunday. The bus was heading towards Theroor from Thazhakudi via Nagercoil in the afternoon.

The incident happened near Putheri tank when the bus driver allegedly tried to avoid a vehicle coming in the opposite direction of the bus. As there was no retaining wall at the accident spot, the bus plunged into the 20 feet-deep pit on the left side, and its front portion hit a field channel, they added.

According to police sources, 35 people including the driver and conductor sustained injuries and were admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, Bhoothapandy GH and two other private hospitals.

A passenger said the bus flipped twice before it came to a halt. TNSTC sources said an inquiry should be held to find the condition of the bus. Senior police officials and TNSTC officials visited the spot.

Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, and others visited the spot and the patients at hospitals.

Meanwhile, A relative of P Kalyani (70), a passenger from Erachakulam who got injured in the accident, said she should be provided with free treatment considering her financial background.