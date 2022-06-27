STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

35 passengers injured after TNSTC bus falls into 30-feet deep pit

A passenger said the bus flipped twice before it came to a halt. TNSTC sources said an inquiry should be held to find the condition of the bus.

Published: 27th June 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

A government bus plunged into a 30 feet deep pit off Puther road near Nagercoil on Sunday, injuring 35 passengers.

A government bus plunged into a 30 feet deep pit off Puther road near Nagercoil on Sunday, injuring 35 passengers.

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: As many as 35 passengers, including women and children, sustained injuries after a TNSTC bus fell into a 20-feet deep pit on the Puther Road near Nagercoil on Sunday. The bus was heading towards Theroor from Thazhakudi via Nagercoil in the afternoon.

The incident happened near Putheri tank when the bus driver allegedly tried to avoid a vehicle coming in the opposite direction of the bus. As there was no retaining wall at the accident spot, the bus plunged into the 20 feet-deep pit on the left side, and its front portion hit a field channel, they added.

According to police sources, 35 people including the driver and conductor sustained injuries and were admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, Bhoothapandy GH and two other private hospitals. 

A passenger said the bus flipped twice before it came to a halt. TNSTC sources said an inquiry should be held to find the condition of the bus. Senior police officials and TNSTC officials visited the spot.

Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, and others visited the spot and the patients at hospitals.

Meanwhile, A relative of P Kalyani (70), a passenger from Erachakulam who got injured in the accident, said she should be provided with free treatment considering her financial background.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bus accident Kanyakumari
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp