After return from Ukraine, medico students want seats in Indian colleges 

Published: 27th June 2022 05:14 AM

Ukraine-returnees staging a protest at Chennai’s Egmore. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  TN and Puducherry students who returned from Ukraine and their parents formed a human chain in the city on Sunday and appealed to the State and Union governments to accommodate the students in Indian medical colleges.

The rally was organised by Ukraine MBBS Student’s Parents Association Tamil Nadu. According to a press release, 15,000-16,000 medical students returned from Ukraine after the war broke out. Out of them, around 4,000 were final year students, who had been allowed by the Union health ministry to complete their internship in India.

The remaining students from 1st year up needed to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges. Many State governments have agreed to allow these students to continue their studies. The association, as such, requested the Centre to give its green flag as well to the admission.

