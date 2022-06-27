STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At Muslim parties’ meet, TN politicians join hands to fight BJP ‘hate politics’

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan said, “Hatred is the only weapon of the BJP. If we can defuse it, we can liberate the country."

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi speaks at the ‘Let’s Uproot Hate Politics’ conference in Tiruchy on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Cutting across political lines, various party and outfit leaders condemned the BJP spokespersons’ (since suspended and expelled) comments on Prophet Muhammed at the ‘Let’s Uproot Hate Politics’ conference organised by the Tamil Nadu All Muslim Parties and Organisations here on Saturday.

At the event, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru called for like-minded parties to unite against the ongoing “hate politics” in India.  “The BJP is spreading hatred with an aim to consolidate Hindu votes. However, they cannot succeed here as Chief Minister MK Stalin will always stand by the minorities.”

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi condemned the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s alleged comments on Prophet Muhammed and warned that the whole of India would rise against the hatred if such remarks are repeated. 

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said, “The PM has not condemned Nupur Sharma’s remarks yet, which means he is not opposed to them. Being at the helm does not mean you can do whatever you like. In history, we have seen several dictators face a miserable end.”

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan said, “Hatred is the only weapon of the BJP. If we can defuse it, we can liberate the country. The present situation is that the BJP is offering higher posts to those spreading hatred.”

MLA and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah said, “Research highlights the reign of Prophet Muhammed as inclusive. He treated people of all faiths with equal respect. In our country, the BJP stoked hatred by passing remarks against the Prophet himself, instead of learning from him how to rule.”
Chidambaram MP and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said,

“The Hindu community should mobilise against the BJP because the party is anti-Hindu. They want the country to be a Hindutva nation, which in spirit is against the country’s Constitution. While fraternity is the soul of our Constitution, Governor RN Ravi argues that Sanatan Dharma, which divides the people, is its soul.”

