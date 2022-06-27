Father of Indian PSUs Dr V Krishnamurthy passes away at 97

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr V Krishnamurthy, former chairman of public sector undertakings such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Maruti Udyog (now Maruti Suzuki), passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday. Krishnamurthi (97) served as Secretary of Industries for the Government of India, Member of the Planning Commission, and many other Prime Minister’s Committees. He was conferred Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for his services.

Born in Karuveli in Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu, Dr Krishnamurthy started his career as a technician on the airfields during World War II. He has held positions as the Chairman of IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore; IIT Delhi and the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, and Chancellor of the Central University of Tamil Nadu and Indian Maritime University. He is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Public Sector Undertakings’ and a mentor to prominent figures in business.

Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan in his condolence message said, “Dr V Krishnamurthy was my mentor right from the time I started work and right through my entire career. He had an important role to play in helping me build TVS Motor company. “He was one of the tallest leaders in Indian industry. His contribution to the growth of India was immeasurable. It is a great loss to Indian industry and to the country. I will certainly miss his genial and wise presence.”

Former Congress party President Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr V Krishnamurthy, a doyen of India’s public sector undertakings. He was a nation builder in the truest sense and through Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Maruti and SAIL, his legendary legacy will live on.”

SAIL in a tweet said, “SAIL family deeply mourns the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, ex-Chairman, @SAILsteel on 26th June 2022.”He is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitors can pay their respects on 27th June from 7.30 am onwards at his house near Madras Club in Chennai. The cremation will be held at Besant Nagar Cremation Ground at 5 pm, according to the family’s memorial website.

