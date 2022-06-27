Sanatana Dharma is religion-neutral: TN Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the criticisms for his earlier comments glorifying Sanatana Dharma, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday doubled down on the topic again by saying that the dharma is inclusive, different from religion, and it has been followed by even those who do not practise any religion.

The concept of secularism as practised now in the country is deviant from what was envisioned in the Constitution, the Governor said while speaking at the centenary celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Residential High School in Mylapore on Sunday.

In his address, Ravi recalled how Swami Vivekananda, after travelling all over the country and seeing the plight of people, said only Bharat (India) through its Sanatana Dharma could save the world from self-destruction.

“Growth of science and technology, the industrial revolution, and the communication revolution is transforming the world. These innovations have left immense powers in the hands of humans. There are several countries that even have the power to destroy the world,” he said, and stressed that only India, with Sanatana Dharma as its backbone, can save the world from these destructive forces. Speaking about the “distorted” secularism in discourse, Ravi said the country has deviated from the true meaning of the term as enshrined in the Constitution.

‘To rise, India needs spiritual resurgence’

The Constitution says the State won’t align to any one particular faith and practise anti-Dharma, he added. “It was another blow (to the country), that through the 42nd amendment of the Constitution in 1976, the word secularism was included in the preamble.

Secularism, which is defined in the Constitution and that is taught to our people and part of our public discourse are different.” On India’s future, he said it has a target to become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ (leader of the world) in 25 years.

Without a spiritual resurgence, the nation cannot rise, Ravi said, adding that the country now has a dynamic leader to wake up to the destiny of being the world leader by 2047. The DMK and allies had criticised Ravi for saying India is guided by Sanatana Dharma. Several leaders said the country is driven by the Constitution instead

‘Inclusive, followed by everyone’

