STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathy Road in Coimbatore city: Land required for expansion identified

The 65-km long Sathy Road, which is a part of the NH 948, is the most congested road in Coimbatore City.

Published: 27th June 2022 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sathy Road in Coimbatore city. (Photo | Express)

Sathy Road in Coimbatore city. (Photo | Express)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

Coimbatore people can heave a sigh of relief as the congested Sathy Road will be widened soon. Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has identified land, worth `38.65 crore, required for the widening and has submitted the final report to the District Revenue Officer (DRO). The development comes after nearly a decade since the proposal was sent to the State government.

CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE that the road will be widened under the 80-feet scheme road project, adding that the town planning officials completed the survey to extend the 1.5 km-stretch of the road in the north zone by 3 metres on both sides from the Sathy Road bus stop to near a hospital in Ganapathy.

“A proposal was sent to the government in 2013 to widen the Sathy road on both sides. But due to various reasons and LA issues, the project didn’t commence. As the 60 landowners accepted to provide lands for the project, the lands were earmarked and the DPR has been submitted for DRO’s approval. Once the DRO gives the nod, works will kick-start,” she added.

The 65-km long Sathy Road, which is a part of the NH 948, is the most congested road in Coimbatore City. It connects the city with Ganapathy, Saravanampatti, Annur and all the way to Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

As this is the only route used by the majority of the motorists who commute to the IT tech parks in Saravanampatti and mofussil buses that take passengers to Annur and Sathyamangalam, the road is always jam-packed. Balaji, a resident of Saravanampatti said, “The inception of a shopping mall on the road added fuel to the fire. To make matters worse, people visiting the mall irregularly park their vehicles outside the premises which further narrows the road.”

“With the number of vehicles increasing daily, the government must either widen the road or build a flyover as a permanent solution to the long-pending problem,” he added. Meanwhile, calls to widen the Sathy Road has grown louder among the motorists.

K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel told TNIE, “Although the road belongs to the NHAI, the civic body needs to carry out LA and hand over to the former to widen the road. But the corporation delayed LA and submitting the LPS and other documents by over a year. This further delayed the preparation of DPR by NH. The DRO must take immediate steps and approve soon so the NH officials can widen the road and plan on constructing a flyover there.”

Based on a resolution passed by the Corporation on October 16, 2020, a GO (Government Order No 32) was issued and `38.65 crores from the Coimbatore LPA (Local Planning Authority) fund was sanctioned for land acquisition costs from Textool to the Old Sathy Road.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathy Road Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation land DRO Sathyamangalam Erode Saravanampatti annur Road widened
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp