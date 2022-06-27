STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government urged to introduce one-year licensing system for quarries

 In the petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Raviarunan said the stone quarries were violating mining department norms without any fear in the present five-year licensing system.

Published: 27th June 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal quartz stone quarry in Sarashkana block of Mayurbhanj district

Representational picture of quarrying (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In a bid to curb violations of mining norms, Former Tenkasi and Ambasamudram MLA Raviarunan demanded the State government on Sunday to make the renewal of stone quarry licences mandatory every year. In the petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Raviarunan said the stone quarries were violating mining department norms without any fear in the present five-year licensing system, adding it has failed to address lack of inspections.

"The officials, who are hand-in-glove with the stone quarry owners, were not conducting inspections in the quarries throughout the five years. This is why the special teams which was formed to inspect the stone quarries after the Adaimithippankulam accident, which claimed four lives, found large-scale violations in all 55 stone quarries in the district. Hence, the government should ask the quarries to renew the licence annually after a thorough inspection by the officials," the petition read.

Citing the stone quarries' unauthorized usage of high-power explosives to break the rocks, Raviarunan urged the State government to ensure the 'illegal' explosives should not reach hands of terrorist organisations. "Stone quarries are receiving such explosives regularly to dig pits more than 300-ft, which is against the norms. Children are drowning in these pits as we are not sure of its actual depth. This has also caused cracks on the houses located near the quarries," he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tenkasi Quarry
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp