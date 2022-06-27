Thunderstorms in parts of TN, Pondy; strong winds likely in Gulf of Mannar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Monday, according to meteorology department. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is expected in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively.

Strong wind with a speed reaching 40-50 km/h is expected over the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas till Tuesday.

Over the past week, several parts of TN received rains. From Saturday till Sunday morning, Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded a rainfall of 5 cm, Cincona in Coimbatore and Pandalur taluk in The Nilgiris 3 cm each, and Sholayar and Valparai 2 cm each.

According to the meteorology department, the southwest monsoon was vigorous over TN subdivision on June 16 and normal during June 17-22. Rains over TN during the week between June 16 and 22 were generally light to moderate, but isolated heavy to very heavy rains occurred on June 17 and 20.