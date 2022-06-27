Tiruchirappalli Rockfort being plunged into darkness from irregularity in turning on lights

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The clock striking six in the evening would herald the migration of residents, and tourists, in the city towards the iconic Rockfort. While all that it means to those nearby the landmark is to climb to their terrace and soak in the sight, others directly visit the structure to view its grandeur -- raised several

notches -- by the multi-coloured LED lights that run around the hillock. But this was until a month ago, as locals claim irregularity in the lighting interval nowadays, and demand the lights to be turned on for at least an hour every day.

Already synonymous with the city, the municipal corporation in December 2021 gave the Rockfort a facelift with an illumination project. As many as 108 multi-coloured LED lights were installed across the length and breadth of the hillock at a cost of `11.36 crore by running them over already existing poles in

23 spots. This enabled the public to admire the landmark, even from afar as the Cauvery bridge, at night, between 6 pm and 8 pm. Unmindful of the late hours, tourists also dropped by to take photographs at the illuminated Rockfort. This, residents say, was until a month ago.

A Vellaiyammal of Vadakku Veethi said, "The lights were turned on daily when the project was launched. We used to climb to the terrace with my kids and enjoyed watching the lights every day. The children in my street would even go up to Rockfort and take photos every day."

"But now, the lights are turned on only during special occasions or when VIPs come. We are not able to view the lights lit up continuously and Rockfort seems to be engulfed in darkness. If the lights are turned on daily, Rockfort’s beauty will be even greater. We take pride in witnessing it," she added.

Another resident, V Kamatchi, said, "The lights already turned faulty from the rains and have not been lit for weeks together. This is the second instance when the lights have not been lit continuously. The corporation spent `11.36 crore on the project. The authorities have to keep the lights on for at least an

hour every day."

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Dr R Vaithinathan told TNIE, "The issue has not yet come to my attention. I will check and take action."