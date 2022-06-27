Vellore intensifies efforts to stop dumping of garbage 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Residents of the city's 27th ward were confronted by a creative poster on Saturday that read: "You're safely depositing your money in the banks, why are you dumping garbage on the roads?" As part of officials' efforts to reduce dumping of garbage in Vellore city, 27th ward member J Sathish Kumar put up these posters near regular dumping spots.



The poster also warned action and a fine of Rs 5,000 against dumping in public places. It also promises a cash incentive of Rs 500 for persons who share information on dumping.



Vellore boasts of a garbage bin/ can-free city in public places. The public is asked to separate the garbage at the source and dispose of it to the Corporation workers in the morning. But, many residents are dumping garbage on the street corners, water channels and near electric transformers.



Meanwhile, the Vellore Corporation (VCMC) had started the 'En Kuppai, En Poruppu' (My Garbage, My Responsibility) scheme under the Statewide Clean Cities Mission program, which aims to make the urban areas clean and tidy. The residents are encouraged to separate the garbage as biodegradable and non-biodegradable at home. It urges the public to manage the degradable solid wastes using bio composts among other measures. Vellore city Mayor Sujatha Ananda Kumar started the 'En Kuppai, En Poruppu' on Saturday.