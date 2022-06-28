Admission to PG and PhD streams begins in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Admissions to Post-Graduate (PG) degree programs in 32 departments and PhD programs in 28 departments of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) bagan on Monday. Candidates can apply online till August 9 through the portal. TNAU offers PG and PhD programmes at eight campuses across the state.



Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi told media persons, "Due to Covid -19, student admission was held late during previous years and, by this, students could not join in some courses. So, we have started the admission process for the PG and PhD now. As many as 400 candidates will be admitted to PG programmes, 200 candidates in the PhD programmes. Candidates can apply online till August 8 at 11.59 pm."



Interested students must upload provisional degree certificates and students who are in the final semesters can upload their course completion certificate, she added.



The mock exam will be held on August 27 and the main entrance exam on August 28. The selection list will be released in the second week of September, students should pay the admission fee by the third week of September. Classes will begin in October.



When asked about the collection of Rs 50 to enter the botanical garden, she said it was for maintenance, adding she would try to reduce the charge.