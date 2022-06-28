AIADMK needs leader elected by cadre: Sasikala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala commenced her much-awaited State-wide political tour to meet party cadres on Sunday and said the party needs a single leader but that leader should be elected only by primary members of the party and not by a group of office-bearers. Sources said Sasikala would announce the schedule of the tour on Tuesday.

Addressing her supporters at Ammaiyarkuppam near Tiruttani, Sasikala said, “I, too, wish for a single leader for the AIADMK. But that leader should be elected by the primary members of the party. Claiming the support of a section of office bearers, one cannot become the leader. Only a person who moves with party cadres without discriminating them based on caste or religion and practising the principles of late leader MGR and J Jayalalithaa can be a true leader.”

Without naming Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, Sasikala took a dig at them in her speech. “We have made a person Chief Minister thrice hoping that he would be loyal to the party. After the demise of Amma, I chose a person as chief minister to honour the Kongu people who always stand by the AIADMK.”

Expressing pain over the recent developments in the AIADMK, Sasikala said, “The AIADMK has never before faced such sordid turn of events. Those who looked at AIADMK with awe are now looking at it with contempt. It pains me so much.”