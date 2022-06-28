Ban on online rummy imminent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Promulgation of an Ordinance by the Tamil Nadu government to ban online rummy is imminent as the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, discussed the recommendations of the committee headed by retired judge of Madras High Court, K Chandru. Earlier in the day, the committee submitted its report to Stalin at the secretariat.

The State government had, on June 10, promised that an Ordinance would be promulgated based on the recommendations of the committee considering the need for finding an urgent solution to this social issue. The government has also said this Ordinance would be a model for other states Secretary to the Government (Legal Affairs) B Karthikeyan; Additional Director-General of Police Vinit Dev Wankhede; psychiatrist and founder of NGO Sneha Lakshmi Vijayakumar; and Professor S Sankararaman of IIT-M were among the members of this committee which was appointed on June 10.

The previous AIADMK government enacted the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021 banning online betting games like rummy and poker with stakes. However, private companies offering such games moved the HC and got the Act quashed.

The court had said the government had failed to provide enough scientific evidence on the need for such legislation. The State has appealed against the Madras High Court ruling in the Supreme Court.

Sources said the State Cabinet also discussed new industrial projects and the extension of certain ongoing projects. The meeting lasted for around 75 minutes. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu is likely to give the details of the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.