Bear on prowl in villages near Vaniyambadi forest range?

A team from the Vaniyambadi forest range, alerted by the villagers, went to the spot and found the animal's pug marks.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUPATTUR: At least two confirmed bear sightings were reported in villages near the Vaniyambadi forest range in Tirupattur district, in recent months. Last week, a bear that strayed from the woods was spotted in the Vadakapattu village, which is located close to the forest range. A forest department officer validated the villagers' claim and said a bear straying out of a reserve forest was quite rare. A team from the Vaniyambadi forest range, alerted by the villagers, went to the spot and found the animal's pug marks.

Later, in Sigaralapalli, villagers claimed that a bear attacked a cow. However, the officer refuted this and said it may not have been a bear attack as there was no evidence (like pugmarks) to prove the animal's presence.

Three months ago, the department personnel and locals had managed to rescue a bear from a well in Kothur village. It was later released into the woods.

S Elango, Vaniyambadi Forest Range officer, told TNIE, "Awareness camps and pamphlet distribution on this have been carried out in villages bordering the forest." He said the department has advised the villagers against venturing out at night at certain places that are frequented by wild animals.

