District collector assures action against drug peddlers  

By Express News Service

THIRUNELVELI: Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), Collector V Vishnu assured action against drug peddlers during an awareness program and at District Administration on Monday. During the meeting, Vishnu said measures are being taken and awareness programmes are being held across the State and country.

"Under the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, teams have been formed to carry preventive activities in the district. Various awareness campaigns are conducted in schools and colleges against drug use. The students are encouraged to send digital poster art on the topic "Say No to Drug and Yes to Life" or "Drug Free India" to drugfreetirunelveli2022@gmail.com. They can also submit the work to the District Child Protection Office through their schools," he said.



Further, Vishnu added that Students of as many as 318 schools watched an awareness video in the district and about 100 students watched it at the Collectorate on Monday. "Anti-drug clubs will be formed in schools and colleges, and teams of officials will monitor the students against drug abuse in the district. City and district police will take action on people selling drugs to students and will also be detained under the Goondas Act. Students can contact 1098 or 14446 to prevent such activities," he added.