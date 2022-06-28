STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

District collector assures action against drug peddlers  

"Anti-drug clubs will be formed in schools and colleges, and teams of officials will monitor the students against drug abuse in the district."

Published: 28th June 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUNELVELI: Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), Collector V Vishnu assured action against drug peddlers during an awareness program and at District Administration on Monday. During the meeting, Vishnu said measures are being taken and awareness programmes are being held across the State and country.

"Under the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, teams have been formed to carry preventive activities in the district. Various awareness campaigns are conducted in schools and colleges against drug use. The students are encouraged to send digital poster art on the topic "Say No to Drug and Yes to Life" or "Drug Free India" to drugfreetirunelveli2022@gmail.com. They can also submit the work to the District Child Protection Office through their schools," he said.
 
Further, Vishnu added that Students of as many as 318 schools watched an awareness video in the district and about 100 students watched it at the Collectorate on Monday. "Anti-drug clubs will be formed in schools and colleges, and teams of officials will monitor the students against drug abuse in the district. City and district police will take action on people selling drugs to students and will also be detained under the Goondas Act. Students can contact 1098 or 14446 to prevent such activities," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Day Against Drug Abuse Drug Peddlers Awareness MK Stalin campaigns Say No to Drug and Yes to Life District Child Protection Office
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp