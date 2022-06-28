STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man injured, houses damaged after cracker set explodes at Tharuvaikulam

Apart from the damage to the bike, a 50-year-old man sustained burn injuries and three mud-tiled houses were damaged at Tharuvaikulam here on Monday.

Published: 28th June 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

The houses damaged during the fire cracker accident at Tharuvaikulam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An entire set of crackers, bought for a marriage function, caught fire exploded in a bike at Tharuvaikulam on Monday. Apart from the damage to the bike, a 50-year-old man sustained burn injuries and three mud-tiled houses were damaged at Tharuvaikulam here on Monday.

The injured, Singaram (50) of Thalamuthunagar, has been admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) for treatment. Thalamuthunagar police have registered a case and an investigation is on.
 

Comments

