Man injured, houses damaged after cracker set explodes at Tharuvaikulam

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An entire set of crackers, bought for a marriage function, caught fire exploded in a bike at Tharuvaikulam on Monday. Apart from the damage to the bike, a 50-year-old man sustained burn injuries and three mud-tiled houses were damaged at Tharuvaikulam here on Monday.

The injured, Singaram (50) of Thalamuthunagar, has been admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) for treatment. Thalamuthunagar police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

