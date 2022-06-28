STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Matrathai Thedi’ campaign initiative in Thalaivanvadali village to help spread awareness on communal harmony

The village in the recent years has seen many murders on caste lines between people from a dominant community and Scheduled Caste.

Published: 28th June 2022 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi SP heading a 'Matrathai Thedi' pledge. (Photo | Express)

Thoothukudi SP heading a 'Matrathai Thedi' pledge. (Photo | Express)

By S Godson Wisely Dass | ENS
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thalaivan Vadali villagers have removed a flagpole on Thevar Street on which they usually raise their caste flag on notable days. Thanks to the ‘Matrathai Thedi’ campaign organised by the district administration across several places in the district to spread awareness on religious and communal harmony. The village in the recent years has seen many murders on caste lines between people from a dominant community and Scheduled Caste. Residents led by the Thalaivanvadali Muthumariamman temple management committee vice president Sivasankar removed the flagpole following a pledge at Authoor police station on Sunday.  

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan said the move was without any compulsion. “The “Matrathai Thedi” campaign to inculcate ethical values and build a hatred-free Thoothukudi has yielded results. The organisers were given a 36-point charter, including drug abuse, women safety, sexual offences, to be emphasised at public places, schools and colleges. The district police have conducted as many as 1,501 ‘Matrathai Thedi’ campaigns with the registered participation of 49,329 people in 59 days, since April 22 this year.”

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said, “The seeds of change sown by the district police have started growing. This has boosted the confidence of officers and police personnel.”

Sivasankar told TNIE that he led the people to remove the flagpole only to denounce hatred and to restore peace in the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thalaivan Vadali Flgapole Thevar Street Matrathai Thedi caste murder Thalaivanvadali Muthumariamman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp