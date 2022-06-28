Nataraja Temple festival starts with flag hoisting

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The 10-day-long Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam festival started with a flag hoisting ceremony, on Monday, at the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. Arudra Darshan and Aani Thirumanjanam are the two major annual events of the temple but devotees were not allowed to attend them for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Urchavam Achariyar KN Kanagasabathy Dikshithar hoisted the Rishabam flag in the presence of thousands of devotees this year. Temple management sources said different small car processions will take place at the temple every day till July 4. Arrangements for the events are being done by Podhu Dikshithars secretary CSS Hemasabesa Dikshithar and deputy secretary K Sethu Appachella Dikshithar.

Security arrangements

Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Officer K Ravi held a meeting at the RDO office on Monday. Sources said security arrangements, safety measures, medical assistance, removal of encroachments and power supply were discussed in the meeting.

“It was decided to approach the Collector to issue an order to close liquor shops and non-vegetarian hotels on the days of main car procession and Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam,” the source said.