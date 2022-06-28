STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nataraja Temple festival starts with flag hoisting

The 10-day-long Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam festival started with a flag hoisting ceremony, on Monday, at the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. 

Published: 28th June 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ceremonial flag hoisted at Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram | Express

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The 10-day-long Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam festival started with a flag hoisting ceremony, on Monday, at the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. Arudra Darshan and Aani Thirumanjanam are the two major annual events of the temple but devotees were not allowed to attend them for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Urchavam Achariyar KN Kanagasabathy Dikshithar hoisted the Rishabam flag in the presence of thousands of devotees this year. Temple management sources said different small car processions will take place at the temple every day till July 4. Arrangements for the events are being done by Podhu Dikshithars secretary CSS Hemasabesa Dikshithar and deputy secretary K Sethu Appachella Dikshithar.

Security arrangements 
Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Officer K Ravi held a meeting at the RDO office on Monday. Sources said security arrangements, safety measures, medical assistance, removal of encroachments and power supply were discussed in the meeting.

“It was decided to approach the Collector to issue an order to close liquor shops and non-vegetarian hotels on the days of main car procession and Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam,” the source said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nataraja Temple
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp