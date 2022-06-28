Respond to CAG report on recommendations in 14 days, Puducherry Speaker Selvam tells officials  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: n a rare action, Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Selvam on Monday advised the government officials to respond to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on recommendations, utilisation of Central funds, and lacunas that are pending over the years in the UT, within four weeks.

Chairing a meeting with Public Accounts Committee Chairman and MLA KSP Ramesh, CAG officials Principal Accountant General KP Anand, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, District Collector E Vallavan among others, Selvam made it clear that any lapses regarding these will not be tolerated. The meeting was convened after CAG officials brought to the Speaker's notice some of the issues on June 10.

The Speaker said the government departments are now required to respond to 112 paragraphs on the audit report for 2014-15, on the action taken on PAC recommendations from 1993-94, and submission of accounts of Public Sector undertakings, local bodies, and state autonomous bodies, which is pending for a decade. The Speaker said that utilisation certificates of Central funds have remained pending for years and, as a result, funds could not be availed under the schemes now. According to a CAG report for the year ending in March 2020, 653 certificates for an aggregate amount of `449.36 crore were pending.

“We all realise that every rupee that comes to the government is tax payers money, and hence have a responsibility to tell the government how to control the budgeted expenditure and how to avoid unnecessary expenditure,” Selvam said.

Department-wise discussions should be held on the outstanding audit department columns and a time frame should be fixed and answers should be obtained. He also issued a soft warning to officials that he will not hesitate to take action against those who are erring. The Chief Secretary also said that a monthly review meeting would be held in this regard and departmental action would be taken against officials who were reluctant to respond.