Stalin inaugurates five industrial estates in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated five new industrial estates in Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal and Pudukottai districts developed at a cost of Rs 171.24 crore.

The Industrial estates were developed by Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation. The Chief Minister also inaugurated buildings worth Rs 2.22 for public facilities at the integrated textile park in Thandarai in Thiruporur taluk in Chengalpattu.

Established as a public sector company in 1970 by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi to develop and promote sustainable growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation has been working on developing new industrial estates and complexes with all the facilities enabling entrepreneurs to start businesses.

The Industrial estate at Alathur Village in Thiruporur, covering an area of 67.96 acres and can house 192 industries, has been developed at Rs 115.07 crore. It would provide direct employment to 2,000 people and indirect jobs to 4,000.

Similarly, the estate in Periyakolappadi village in Sengam Taluk of Tiruvannamalai has been developed on 57.181 acres at Rs 11.82 crore. It will provide direct jobs to 1,800 people and indirect jobs to 4,000. The estate can house 171 industries.

Meanwhile, 1,000 direct jobs and 4,000 indirect jobs will be created by the industrial estate in Periya Seeragapadi village of Salem south taluk. Developed on 56.81 acres at Rs 22.22 crore, it can house 79 industries.

The industrial estate in Rasampalayam village of Namakkal, developed on 36.80 acres at Rs 9.72 crore will provide direct jobs to 1,200 people and indirect jobs to 2,500. It can house 107 industries. Similarly, the 36.47-acre industrial estate in Alangudi in Viralimalai taluk of Pudukkottai, developed at Rs 12.41 crore, will generate 1,200 direct jobs and 2,500 indirect jobs.

The estate will house 105 industries. All the industrial estates combined will provide job opportunities to 7,200 people directly and 15,000 people indirectly. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) TM Anbarasan and secretary Arun Roy participated in the event.