Contempt plea in the Madras HC against EPS and team for “wilful disobedience”

CHENNAI: A contempt petition, seeking action against AIADMK leaders, including joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, has been filed before the Madras High Court for “wilful disobedience” of the order passed by a division bench over adopting resolutions at the AIADMK general council meeting held in Chennai on June 23.

The petition filed by M Shanmugam, a general council member of the party from Tiruppur, also sought a stay on appointing Tamil Magan Hussain as permanent presidium chairman of the party and an injunction on the general council meeting scheduled for July 11.

The petitioner said the general council, executive council, and leaders, including Palaniswami, CVe Shanmugam, KP Munusamy, D Jayakumar, Tamil Magan Hussain, and Dindigul Sreenivasan, had committed wilful breach and wilful disobedience of the HC order.

Shanmugam also said the announcement of the next general council meet on July 11, without the authorisation from both the coordinator and the joint coordinator, is an act of contempt. The petitioner said that without circulating the approved resolutions, CVe Shanmugam had unilaterally declared them as rejected by the general council, at the meeting held on June 23.

The former minister had also announced that the resolutions would be accepted only if the general council approved the single leadership (of Palaniswami). The conduct of the respondents clearly established that they have no regard for the court order and they have committed a “deliberate and flagrant violation” of the court order, the petitioner said.

Hearing the original petition filed by Shanmugam, a single judge (Justice Krishnan Ramasamy) on June 22 ordered that there was no bar on the general council going ahead and transacting business as it deemed fit.

Accused assaulted EPS supporter

However, Shanmugam filed an appeal that was heard at an early-morning sitting by a bench of Justices M Duraisamy and Sunder Mohan. The bench restrained the council from adopting any resolutions other than the 23 already approved.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police have registered a case against Krishnasamy, secretary of MGR Youth Wing in Kolathur and a supporter of O Panneerselvam, for allegedly assaulting an AIADMK functionary at the party headquarters.

On June 18, as supporters of coordinator O Paneerselvam and jointcoordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami were raising slogans in support of their leaders at the AIADMK headquarters, Marimuthu, a former block secretary of Perambur and supporter of Palaniswami, was allegedly beaten up by Krishnasamy.

MGR Youth Wing secretary booked for assault

