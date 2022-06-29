STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HR&CE shouldn’t interfere in administration of Nataraja Temple: Podhu dikshithars

It added that as per a Supreme Court order dated January 6, 2014, the HR&CE department can’t interfere in the management and puja methods of podhu dikshithars.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ceremonial flag hoisted at Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram | Express

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Responding to a letter from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the podhu dikshithars of Nataraja Temple in Cuddalore district have sent a counter notice, saying the department shouldn’t interfere in the administration of the temple, which has legal protection from a Supreme Court order and the Constitution of India. They have also sought more time to respond to the letter.

In an 18-page letter to the department, podhu dikshithar secretary CSS Hemasabesa Dikshithar said that as per Articles 25, 26, 29/1, 31-A(1)(b), and 394(A) of the Constitution, dikshithars are a separate religious sect with individual puja methods.

It added that as per a Supreme Court order dated January 6, 2014, the HR&CE department can’t interfere in the management and puja methods of podhu dikshithars. “The department must first clear issues such as administrative disorders and fund mismanagement in temples under its control, before questioning dikshithars,” Hemasabesa said in the letter.

He added that a 2006 jewel-auditing report was given to the dikshithars after 17 years, and that too after they demanded it when the inquiry committee visited. The department didn’t tell dikshithars anything about the inspection of temple land under the control of the land tahsildar, and action taken regarding issues in collecting lease amounts for that land. “Since Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam is taking place, dikshithars are busy, and seek time to give their opinion on the inquiry committee’s report,” said Hemasabesa.

When the HR&CE department’s inquiry committee visited Nataraja Temple in the first week of June, the podhu dikshithars refused to furnish the information it sought. Instead, they wrote to the department, opposing the inspection. On June 22, committee coordinator and the department’s Cuddalore district assistant commissioner C Jothi sent a letter citing court orders to highlight that the HR&CE department has the right to ask for the temple account details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HR&CE
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp