HR&CE shouldn’t interfere in administration of Nataraja Temple: Podhu dikshithars

CUDDALORE: Responding to a letter from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the podhu dikshithars of Nataraja Temple in Cuddalore district have sent a counter notice, saying the department shouldn’t interfere in the administration of the temple, which has legal protection from a Supreme Court order and the Constitution of India. They have also sought more time to respond to the letter.

In an 18-page letter to the department, podhu dikshithar secretary CSS Hemasabesa Dikshithar said that as per Articles 25, 26, 29/1, 31-A(1)(b), and 394(A) of the Constitution, dikshithars are a separate religious sect with individual puja methods.

It added that as per a Supreme Court order dated January 6, 2014, the HR&CE department can’t interfere in the management and puja methods of podhu dikshithars. “The department must first clear issues such as administrative disorders and fund mismanagement in temples under its control, before questioning dikshithars,” Hemasabesa said in the letter.

He added that a 2006 jewel-auditing report was given to the dikshithars after 17 years, and that too after they demanded it when the inquiry committee visited. The department didn’t tell dikshithars anything about the inspection of temple land under the control of the land tahsildar, and action taken regarding issues in collecting lease amounts for that land. “Since Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam is taking place, dikshithars are busy, and seek time to give their opinion on the inquiry committee’s report,” said Hemasabesa.

When the HR&CE department’s inquiry committee visited Nataraja Temple in the first week of June, the podhu dikshithars refused to furnish the information it sought. Instead, they wrote to the department, opposing the inspection. On June 22, committee coordinator and the department’s Cuddalore district assistant commissioner C Jothi sent a letter citing court orders to highlight that the HR&CE department has the right to ask for the temple account details.