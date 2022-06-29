STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai Kamaraj University forms five-member team to probe missing answer scripts

A few days ago, answer scripts were reportedly found in a waste paper shop near the college campus, raising questions as to how it landed there and who was behind it. 

Published: 29th June 2022 07:19 AM

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University College. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Acting on the missing complaint of answer scripts from Directorate of Distance Education, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice Chancellor J Kumar has formed a five-member team to probe the issue. A few days ago, answer scripts were reportedly found in a waste paper shop near the college campus, raising questions as to how it landed there and who was behind it. 

Following this, the management filed a complaint at the Nagamalai Pudukottai police station. Meanwhile, VC Kumar suspected that rag pickers might have stolen the answer scripts to sell in the waste paper shop for money. A five-member team, including retired Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), retired Director of DDE., and other three officials of MKU, have been constituted to probe the matter. Following the report, further action will be taken, the VC added. 

Comments

