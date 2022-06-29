STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stop dumping, burning of waste on roadside, say Tiruchiites

Residents said several complaints filed with the corporation officials in this regard have gone in vain.

Published: 29th June 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage being set on fire near Konakarai micro compost centre in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar,EPS)

Garbage being set on fire near Konakarai micro compost centre in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar,EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Enviornmental activists and the public have urged the authorities to stop the practice of burning and dumping of waste at various places across the city.

According to sources, the Tiruchy Corporation introduced door-to-door garbage collection in all wards in 2018 to make the city clean and green. The drive was launched to collect biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste from every household. Biodegradable waste was to be converted into fertiliser at
micro-composting centres and non-biodegradable waste recycled.

However, sanitation workers allegedly do not collect the waste properly and people end up dumping garbage on the roads. Many a time, sanitation workers dump excess garbage at various places such as Oyamari, Anna Nagar and Konakarai. Sometimes, they even set the pile on fire.

Residents said several complaints filed with the corporation officials in this regard have gone in vain.

Speaking to TNIE, S Veeralaskhmi, a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar, said, "Sanitation workers do not collect garbage regularly in our area. Even when they come, they turn off the public announcement system and, sometimes, skip houses. When we inquired the workers about this, they did not respond properly. This
is one of the reasons people dump waste on street corners."

A Hasan, a resident of Anna Nagar, said, "Our area is surrounded by garbage. Workers are dumping waste collected from several places on the roadside. The stench and health hazards are not being taken seriously by civic authorities. This has to be addressed at the earliest."

S Anandhan, an autorickshaw driver said, "Garbage, including plastics, are often dumped and burned in Konakarai area. Thick smoke engulfs the vicinity, greatly reducing visibility. This affects movement on the roads, besides damaging people's health."

When contacted, an official from the corporation said, "The commissioner has issued an order to clear the garbage dumped at all places in the city and work is under way."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enviornmental activists Garbage Biodegradable waste fertiliser recycled non-biodegradable Dumping
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp