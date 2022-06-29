STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellore: Bike stuck as Corp ring-fences it with concrete road

In an act of negligence, the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) laid a road under the Smart Cities Mission without caring to move away a parked vehicle. 

The two-wheeler that got stuck in the concrete of a newly-laid road on Kaliyamman Koil Street near Gandhi Road in Vellore city on Tuesday | s dinesh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In an act of negligence, the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) laid a road under the Smart Cities Mission without caring to move away a parked vehicle. The concrete mixture was poured into the wheel of the vehicle, making it unable to move. The incident happened at Kaliyamman Koil Street, near Gandhi Road in Vellore city on Monday night. 

S Murugan, the owner of the vehicle, told TNIE that the workers had neither informed him about the road laying works nor asked him to move the bike. “We were at the spot as late as 11 pm but they didn’t inform us. When I came to see the bike in the morning, I was shocked. They have also closed the discharge channel nearby. How will the rainwater drain now?” he asked.

Residents of the area complained that the road was poorly laid. TNIE visited the spot and saw tyre marks and shoe marks on the road.After Vellore Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar inspected the place, corporation workers moved the vehicle and patched up the road. The corporation, however, remained silent on initiating action against the contractor and officials responsible for the slip-up.

When inquired about the incident, the Commissioner told TNIE that there was no work order for the road laying and that it was done without the knowledge of the administration. The Commissioner and Mayor Sujatha Ananda Kumar were tight-lipped on taking action against the contractor.

Comments

