Why force students to say 'namaste,' ask activists; picket Tiruchy school

As the schools reopened, children and parents felt unusual with the new management instructing students to say 'Namaskaram' to teachers while entering the premises.

Activists picketed RSK School on BHEL premises on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Student organisations and functionaries of various outfits and political parties picketed RSK Higher Secondary School (CBSE) on BHEL premises on Tuesday, alleging that the new management was forcing students to say 'Namaste' or 'Namaskaram' to teachers every morning.

According to sources, the RSK School and the BHEL Matriculation Higher Secondary School recently came under the management of Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) for 10 years. As the schools reopened, children and parents felt unusual with the new management instructing students to say 'Namaskaram' to teachers while entering the premises.

K Kabilan, a functionary of All India Students Federation, said, "The schools have got new principals, but teachers remain the same. Students, parents and teachers are feeling uncomfortable about the new rules insisting that 'Gayatri mantra' be sung by students every day and prayer song be sung in Hindi and Tamil on alternate days. This is a new culture the management is introducing. When some teachers raised the issue, the management reacted in vehement manner."

Around 100 functionaries belonging to MDMK, CPI, Dravidar Kazhagam and parents association participated in the protest. Police intervened and assured the protestors that a peace meeting would be held in a few days to resolve the issue.

