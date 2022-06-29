Woman killed & buried in Kallakurichi: 55-year-old man, son held

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A father-son duo were arrested for kidnapping and murdering a woman over a money dispute near Tirukoilur on Tuesday. The Vadaponparapi police had found the body of the woman on June 22 at a graveyard in Pakamputhur village after the villagers complained that they found something buried there. Following a post-mortem examination, the police registered a case of suspicious death and began the probe. They identified the woman as M Andal (60) of Viriyur village.

"We found Veerasamy (55) and his son Vignesh (28) had enmity with Andal's family. Their mobile signal was also traced to the area where her body was buried, on June 18 night," said a police source.

On Monday, the duo, who were zeroed in and detained for inquiry, confessed that they murdered Andal. According to police, the duo said that Andal's daughter Dhanalakshmi, who owns a rice shop, had cheated them of `15 lakh over supplying rice for the shop they planned to open.

"On June 7, Veerasamy and Vignesh went to Dhanalakshmi's house and found she was not there. As Andal didn't tell them anything about her daughter, they kidnapped her to their home and locked her there," said a police source privy to the inquiry. As the duo couldn't find Dhanalakshmi even after ten days and being afraid that Andal might inform police about the kidnap, they strangled her to death, the source added.

The police also found that the duo contacted a friend of Vignesh in Tiruvannamalai and informed him about the murder. Based on his advice, the body was buried at the Pakamputhur graveyard after damaging its face to hide Andal's identity. "A search is on to arrest the friend who is absconding," said the source.

