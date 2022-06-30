AIADMK govt bought drugs worth Rs 700 crore sans expiry date: Committee

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Committee on Public Accounts of TN Legislative Assembly said the previous AIADMK government purchased a whopping Rs 700 crore-worth medicines that lacked expiry or manufacturing date labels.

Addressing media persons after visiting various government hospitals, the committee chairman, K Selvaperunthagai, said his team had spotted irregularities in hospitals of several districts.

“There were no expiry or manufacturing dates on many medicines at government Papanasam hospital in Thanjavur district. The TN Medical Service Corporation had previously purchased Rs 700 crore worth of medicines that lacked such labels. We fear for the condition of the people who have consumed these medicines. We have also demanded the State government to set up a commission to inquire into this matter. Several such irregularities had taken place during 2017-18,” he added.

The chairman also charged that medical equipment meant to detect malaria and dengue were unnecessarily imported by the previous government from Norway for five government hospitals in Tirunelveli district, causing a huge loss to the State exchequer.

“The chief doctors of these hospitals told us that the equipment is useless. Apparently, a malaria detection test which normally costs around 45 paise, costs `28 through this machine. The Accountant General had already mentioned this issue in his report to the Assembly. We will recommend the government to take action against those who purchased the machines,” Selvaperunthagai added.

The committee members also inspected student hostels and smart city mission works in the district. District Collector V Vishnu accompanied them.