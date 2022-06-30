EPS moves Madras HC against nod for civil suit in leadership case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The organisational elections of the AIADMK became further complicated as the party leader and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami moved a petition seeking to condone the delay in filing an appeal against an order of the Madras High Court allowing advocate Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy to file a civil suit challenging the election of Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam as coordinator and joint-coordinator respectively.

When Palaniswami’s petition came up before the division bench of Justices M Duraisamy and Sunder Mohan, the respondents raised objections. Following the objections, the judges ordered notice to them, returnable by four weeks.

A single judge of the HC, on April 26, passed orders granting leave for the respondents, who claimed to be members of the AIADMK, to file civil suits challenging the election.They contended that only the general secretary of the party was responsible for the administration and functioning of the party, while the general council was responsible for framing policies and programmes.

After the death of J Jayalalithaa, the general council elected VK Sasikala as general secretary. However, the decision was overturned and the party’s constitution was amended by a resolution of the general council to create and elect coordinator and joint-coordinator along with the other top office-bearers.

They said the amendments made to the constitution violated the rights of the primary members and disturbed the basic structure of the party.

Shanmugam accuses DMK of helping OPS

Former Minister and AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam, on Wednesday, accused the DMK government of trying to help O Panneerselvam while AIADMK is facing internal issues. Shanmugam said the State police have been hindering the functioning of the IAS training camp conducted by former minister SP Velumani to pressure him as he has been a pillar for the party.

“It is being done to threaten Velumani and help those who are in touch with the DMK by betraying the AIADMK. Cadres cannot be cowed down by the DMK government,” Shanmugam said without naming OPS.

However, when asked whether he was accusing the government of supporting Panneerselvam, Shanmugam said, “Not only us, even the public know this.” He reiterated that the general council meeting of the AIADMK would be held as scheduled on July 11.

He alleged that the DMK government had already foisted several cases against Velumani. Now, they are trying to intimidate him by hindering the training camp for IAS aspirants, Shanmugan said.