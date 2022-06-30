STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to mobilise support in TN on Thursday

The opposition’s presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, will reach Chennai on Thursday to mobilise support for his candidature with like-minded parties and elected representatives.

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

Following the filing of his nomination for the presidential election on behalf of the opposition camp, former union minister Yashwant Sinha has been mobilising support across the country. As part of his campaign tour, he will reach Chennai around 11.45 am on Thursday. According to his tentative schedule, Sinha will meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and the elected representatives of the DMK-led alliance at the DMK party office around 5 pm.

Later, he will address the press at 6 pm and accept the civil society reception at 7 pm, organised by Gandhians associated with the Social Harmony Federation. He will stay in Chennai on Thursday night and leave for Raipur the next day.

As per the strength of political parties in TN eligible to exercise their franchise in the presidential poll, the DMK has 133 MLAs, including the Assembly Speaker; Congress, 18; CPI and CPM, two each. The DMK has 24 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. Congress has 8 Lok Sabha MPs and a Rajya Sabha MP, VCK has a Lok Sabha MP and MDMK has a Rajya Sabha MP. All announced their support for Sinha.

Tentative schedule 
Sinha will meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and the elected representatives of the DMK-led alliance at the DMK party office around 5 pm

