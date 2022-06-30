STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Madras HC modifies order rejecting plea for premature release of convict Nalini

The home secretary said the premature release fell within the ambit of Article 161 of the Constitution and the same was in the exclusive domain of the State government.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the TN home department filed a petition seeking removal of certain observations inadvertently attributed to TN Advocate General (AG), the Madras High Court on Wednesday modified its order rejecting a petition by Nalini, one of the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for premature release without the consent of the Governor.

The home secretary said the premature release fell within the ambit of Article 161 of the Constitution and the same was in the exclusive domain of the State government. Therefore, it was the Governor who could exercise the power to remit the sentence of life imprisonment based on the Cabinet resolution dated September 9, 2018. The contention, however, was recorded as if the reference made by the Governor to the President was correct and Governor had rightly done it, he pointed out.

Another contentious point related to the conviction of Nalini under 302 of the IPC and other Acts.
The home secretary said no such submission had been made on behalf of the department and the same had been recorded inadvertently. He sought the removal of the inadvertent observations from the order.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala modified the order as prayed for. The petition by another convict, Ravichandran, for premature release without the consent of the Governor was also rejected by the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Advocate General Madras High Court Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Nalini Cabinet resolution
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp