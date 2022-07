By Express News Service

Free travel for women started on May 8, 2021 and it was extended to PwDs and transpersons on June 3 of the same year

Who can travel free on State’s ordinary buses

Women

Transpersons

PwD

PwDs’ attenders

Number of passengers availed of the scheme from May 8, 2021, to June 27, 2022: 132.39 crore

Total passengers 210.64 crore

Free travellers 62.85%