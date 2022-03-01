STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi urged to prevent arrests of TN fishermen by SL Navy

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to prevent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan navy.

Fishermen

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to prevent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy. In a letter, Stalin highlighted the recent three incidents of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Lankan navy.

He said it’s disheartening to note that Tamil Nadu fishermen faced harassment at the hands of Lankan navy at an alarming frequency. This despite the State government flagging an escalation of such incidents several times, he said.

He urged the Union government to end the repeated attempts by Lankan navy to infringe upon the historic fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay. Seeking the intervention of Modi in this matter, he requested him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Sri Lanka and secure the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats.

Lankan court orders release of 12 Rameswaram fishers
The Kilinochchi Magistrate Court in Sri Lanka on Monday ordered the release 12 Rameswaram fishermen, arrested by Lankan navy last month. It, however, refused to release the two mechanised boats. Following the court’s verdict, officials of the Indian Consulate in Jaffna met the fishermen and told them steps are being taken to repatriate them. 

It was on January 13 that the 12 fishermen on two mechanised boats were arrested by the Lankan navy off Katchatheevu. Following the arrest, Stalin had written to Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take steps to release the fishermen.

Members of fishermen association from Rameswaram had gone on an indefinite strike and later recalled their protest following assurance from the Union and State governments that steps were being taken to release the fishermen and their mechanised boats.

