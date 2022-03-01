STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strong Congress in TN will strengthen party in India: Rahul Gandhi

The MP says he sees a huge opportunity for the party in the State, congratulates newly-elected councillors, tells them post is important as it’s closest to people 

Rahul Gandhi posing for a selfie with a girl in Chennai on Monday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To make the Congress strong across the country, it’s necessary to make it strong in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi told cadre and functionaries on Monday. He was visiting Sathyamurthy Bhavan, headquarters of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). 

Emphasising that there must be no compromise in Congress ideology, he said he saw a huge opportunity for the Congress in the State. “We are partners with the DMK and we have to do everything we can to strengthen this alliance. The best way to do this is by strengthening ourselves, organisationally and at grassroots level,” he said. It may be noted that Congress won 13 of the 16 seats that it had contested in the urban local body polls in the city. 

“Tamil Nadu is very important for the Congress party. In the Parliament, I had said that India is a union of states and that it is important for all states to have a voice in the union. In the same way, it is very important that the Congress is strong in the State,” Rahul said.  

While congratulating the newly elected councillors, he said the role was an important one as it was the closest to the people. He also met the children of those who lost their lives in the bomb blast that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. 

Taking his leave, he told the cadre, “It’s an honour to come here. I look forward to working with you and help build this wonderful party in this beautiful State.” TNCC president KS Alagiri and assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai also addressed the gathering.

