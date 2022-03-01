Time will decide on AIADMK leadership: Kadambur Raju

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Former minister for information and publicity Kadambur Raju said only time would decide on a change in the AIADMK’s dual leadership to a single one. He was addressing a protest organised by the party cadre of north and south districts to condemn the arrest of former fisheries minister D Jayakumar for attacking a DMK man.

The protest at VVD Signal was led by AIADMK south district secretary SPS Shanmuganathan and north district secretary Kadambur C Raju. Speaking to reporters, Raju said that after the DMK assumed power in the State, democracy has been under threat.

When asked about the dual leadership, Raju said leadership under two leaders has not hindered any party services. “It is a question that is much hyped by the media,” he said, adding that the two leaders are unitedly discharging the party duties. “Only time will decide on single leadership,” he added.

Jayakumar’s remand extended till March 11

The Alandur court on Monday extended former minister D Jayakumar’s remand till March 11 in a land grabbing case registered by the Chennai city police on Thursday. The order was issued based on video evidence submitted by the police. Outside the court, AIADMK cadre raised slogans against the government, while inside, the former minister told Judge Vaishnavi the government is levelling false charges against him, and he didn’t have anything to do with the property dispute.