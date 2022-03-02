STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK extends support to BJP for mayor election in Nagercoil 

Though the AIADMK and BJP had no pre-poll pact, the parties have come together to fight the mayoral election.

Published: 02nd March 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The AIADMK has extended support to the BJP for the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation mayor election. Of the total 52 wards in the civic body, the DMK alone secured 24 seats, while its alliance secured 32 seats. The BJP came second with 11 wards, while the AIADMK won in seven wards. Two independent candidates also emerged victorious in the polls to the corporation.

Though the AIADMK and BJP had no pre-poll pact, the parties have come together to fight the mayoral election. BJP district president C Dharmaraj told TNIE, "Based on our State high command's instructions, we would contest the election, and Councillor Meena Dev is our mayoral candidate. Further, the BJP has got representatives in 47 of the total 51 town panchayats in the district. With support from AIADMK and independent candidates, we stand a chance of capturing many town panchayats. Our party will also contest to capture Padmanabhapuram municipality."

According to AIADMK MLA N Thalavai Sundaram, party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had recently accepted the BJP's request for support. "We are holding talks with BJP to capture town panchayats in Kanniyakumari district," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK BJP Nagercoil Municipal Corporation mayor electio
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp