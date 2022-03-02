AIADMK extends support to BJP for mayor election in Nagercoil 

M Abdul Rabi By

NAGERCOIL: The AIADMK has extended support to the BJP for the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation mayor election. Of the total 52 wards in the civic body, the DMK alone secured 24 seats, while its alliance secured 32 seats. The BJP came second with 11 wards, while the AIADMK won in seven wards. Two independent candidates also emerged victorious in the polls to the corporation.

Though the AIADMK and BJP had no pre-poll pact, the parties have come together to fight the mayoral election. BJP district president C Dharmaraj told TNIE, "Based on our State high command's instructions, we would contest the election, and Councillor Meena Dev is our mayoral candidate. Further, the BJP has got representatives in 47 of the total 51 town panchayats in the district. With support from AIADMK and independent candidates, we stand a chance of capturing many town panchayats. Our party will also contest to capture Padmanabhapuram municipality."

According to AIADMK MLA N Thalavai Sundaram, party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had recently accepted the BJP's request for support. "We are holding talks with BJP to capture town panchayats in Kanniyakumari district," he said.