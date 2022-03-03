AIADMK's Theni unit passes resolution to re-induct Sasikala, TTV

By Express News Service

THENI: AIADMK's Theni district unit, in a meeting presided by the party coordinator O Panneerselvam on Wednesday, passed a resolution urging the party high command to re-induct VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.

During the Theni executive committee meeting, the office-bearers discussed the reasons behind the AIADMK's defeat in the past elections. The office-bearers said the party members are divided and the party could be strengthened only if the party members are reunited.

Sources said the meeting passed a resolution to hold peace talks with Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran to reunite them with the party. "The resolution was officially handed over to the party coordinator O Pannerselvam. He will be handing it over to the party headquarters on March 5," they said.

Speaking to TNIE, AIADMK District Secretary SPM Syedkhan said, after the demise of former Chief Minister MGR, AIADMK was defeated due to rift among party cadre. "The party is going through the same fate after the death of J Jayalalithaa. We are trying to reunite the party cadre to recover the lost glory," he added.