Councillors swear to be safe than sorry

By Express News Service

South bureau

Fearing attack from their rivals, 10 newly-elected ward councillors (nine from AIADMK and one from BJP) of Thisayanvilai town panchayat in Tirunelveli district came to the swearing-in ceremony wearing helmets on Wednesday.

In Thisayanvilai town panchayat that has 18 wards, AIADMK has nine councillors, Congress and DMK have two each and BJP and DMDK have one each. Apart from them, independents won in the three remaining wards.

Speaking to TNIE, Ward 5 Councillor V Jayakumar of AIADMK said DMK cadre have been threatening them repeatedly demanding support. "The councillors came to the swearing-in ceremony weraing helmets as we are getting frequent calls from DMK cadre threatening that they would break our head. A petition was submitted at Tirunelveli collectorate," he said.

Sources said in a bid to prevent horse-trading, the chairman aspirants of most of the urban bodies including Alangulam and Tenkasi, took many councillors to secret places including Courtallam-based resorts after the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to TNIE, a woman councillor from Alangulam said she as well as the other councillors are away from the town and would return on Friday to elect the chairman in the indirect election. A video footage in which the Alangulam councillors are being taken by a chairman aspirant in a van and car went viral in social media.

In Alwarkurichi town panchayat office, the DMK councillors staged a protest alleging that the executive officer of the panchayat allowed the AIADMK councillors to take oath before the scheduled time.

In Kanniyakumari district, except a councillor, 51 councillors of Nagercoil Municipal Corporation took oath at the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajith at the council hall of the corporation. A councillor from Marungoor town panchayat did not turn up for the ceremony.

Police sources said a minor scuffle broke out between DMK and BJP supporters while they were coming with the parties' ward members to Thamaraikulam Town Panchayat office for the swearing-in ceremony.

In Madurai, 99 newly elected-ward councillors of Madurai corporation took charge during the ceremony held at council hall. Corporation Commissioner Dr KP Karthikeyan administered the oath for the newly-elected councillors. Except 55th ward councilor Vijaya from DMK, all others took oath. Vijaya did not attend the ceremony as her husband Guru died recently.

In Virudhunagar district, 48 elected ward councillors assumed office in Sivakasi Corporation. Following this, DMK ward members were taken for a trip to Kanniyakumari to celebrate the success.

In Ramanathapuram district, 111 ward councillors took charge in four municipalities. Of this, 74 belong to DMK alliance, 19 are from AIADMK, three from BJP and 15 are independent candidates.

A total of 108 candidates assumed office in seven town panchayats.