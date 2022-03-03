Farmers want scheme to flow Cauvery surplus into Dharmapuri lakes

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Will Cauvery flow into our fields? This is the question farmers in the district are preoccupied with as the State government prepares to present its budget.

Farmers hope the government will announce a scheme to divert water from the Cauvery to lakes and ponds in the district, on the lines of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme (CSWS) being implemented in Salem.

For over five years, every farmer association in the district, irrespective of its political affiliation, has voiced the demand for the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme. Though Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu through Biligundlu, the district does not benefit.With agriculture turning unsustainable, people have stared migrating to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in search of jobs.

President of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy told TNIE, "Our demand is to bring in a project to divert surplus water which would otherwise go waste to the sea. Every year, during South-West monsoon, several hundred TMC of water drains into the sea. Diversion of surplus waters to lakes in Dharmapuri would help recharge groundwater.”

Chinnasamy added, "We would need 30 TMC to sustain agriculture. We are not asking for a share in water allocated to Tamil Nadu by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, we need only surplus water when the river sees huge inflows."

A farmer from Nallampalli M Selvaraj said, " I have been farming in Dharmapuri for the past two decades and the water needs are only increasing. Many labourers have left the district for low-wage jobs because of the lack of work here. This is primarily due to successive failure of monsoon."

About water for industries, Agricultural Laborers Association member M Prathapan, said, "The project would improve water which is a key resource for industries as well. Dharmapuri has no industries apart from a few cottage industries. Recently SIPCOT was opened but there are no industries yet. With water and sufficient time, we would have quite a few industries providing employment to local youth and skilled labourers."

A farmer K Bharat pointed out that during the election campaign, DMK president MK Stalin had promised to fulfill the promise and recently Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said efforts are underway. “We are looking forward to the announcement,” he added.