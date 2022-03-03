STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ranipet ward members gear up to grab top posts

Around 30 ward members took charge in front of the Municipality Commissioner Ekambaram in Ranipet. Meanwhile, AIADMK members opposed the former CM M Karunanithi's photo in the municipality hall.

Published: 03rd March 2022 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANIPET: There's a tough fight ahead among the newly-elected local body representatives to capture the president and vice president posts in municipalities and town panchayats at Ranipet and Tirupathur. According to DMK sources, many prospective members are leaving no stones unturned to get the top spot, in the last minute effort. This comes after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Around 30 ward members took charge in front of the Municipality Commissioner Ekambaram in Ranipet. Meanwhile, AIADMK members opposed the former Chief Minister M Karunanithi's photo in the municipality hall, sparking off quarrelling.

In Arakkonam, 36 ward members took the oath to uphold the constitutional values in front of Commissioner Latha. Likewise, 24 took charge as councillors in Walajapet.

In Tirupathur, 36 members took charge in the municipality in a ceremony headed by Jeyarama Raja, another 18 councillors took part in the swearing ceremony in Jolarpet municipality. As many as 36 winning candidates took an oath at the municipality office in front of commissioner Stanley Babu. Earlier, a member of the AIMIM registered an objection for not playing Tamil Thai Vaalthu and the National anthem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranipet Tirupathur town panchayats municipalities
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp