Ranipet ward members gear up to grab top posts

By Express News Service

RANIPET: There's a tough fight ahead among the newly-elected local body representatives to capture the president and vice president posts in municipalities and town panchayats at Ranipet and Tirupathur. According to DMK sources, many prospective members are leaving no stones unturned to get the top spot, in the last minute effort. This comes after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Around 30 ward members took charge in front of the Municipality Commissioner Ekambaram in Ranipet. Meanwhile, AIADMK members opposed the former Chief Minister M Karunanithi's photo in the municipality hall, sparking off quarrelling.

In Arakkonam, 36 ward members took the oath to uphold the constitutional values in front of Commissioner Latha. Likewise, 24 took charge as councillors in Walajapet.

In Tirupathur, 36 members took charge in the municipality in a ceremony headed by Jeyarama Raja, another 18 councillors took part in the swearing ceremony in Jolarpet municipality. As many as 36 winning candidates took an oath at the municipality office in front of commissioner Stanley Babu. Earlier, a member of the AIMIM registered an objection for not playing Tamil Thai Vaalthu and the National anthem.